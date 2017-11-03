Oscar winning star Jennifer Lawrence filled in for late night host Jimmy Kimmel on his eponymous show on Thursday night which proved to be a boon for both the Mother! star and honestly, all of us because it not only gave the world a truly excellent (and refreshingly candid) interview with Kim Kardashian West but it also revealed a friendship worth rooting for between Kim K and J-Law, who’s been a vocal and unabashed Keeping Up With the Kardashians superfan for “over a decade in a very, very healthy way.”

During the course of the unusually long interview, Lawrence doesn’t shy away from asking Kardashian West the tough questions, starting off with querying if the reality tv mogul thinks “it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks exactly like you, I don’t!”

The rest of the interview includes gems like a very entertaining anecdote about Lawrence going over to Kris Jenner’s house for dinner, getting drunk and having Kimye style her for fun and Lawrence grilling Kim for dirt on Kardashian-Jenner drama like what she thinks of ex-husband Kris Humphries and Blac Chyna.

While Kardashian West stayed mum on some topics, the rollicking interview is proof that a friendship between Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lawrence is the friendship we not only need but deserve.

Watch the full clip below.