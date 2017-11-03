Jimmy Kimmel has made it his mission to temporarily torture children on Halloween and his work continued, even though he was out on vacation. On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Jennifer Lawrence unveiled the laugh-out-loud seventh installment of everyone’s favorite evil prank: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy”. Turns out, the joke is still funny.

Once again, Kimmel invited parents to fake-out their kids by telling them that they ate all of their hard-fought Halloween candy (trick or treating is hard work, right?), capturing the results on camera for his audience’s viewing pleasure. And once again it turns out there are a lot of parents in the world who are willing to prank their children and stomach the results, sometimes literally in the case of the kid who threw a literal gut punch. There were tears, wailing, accusations of being “selfish”, and one particularly brutal kid who announced, “That’s why I don’t love you anymore.”

Watch below.