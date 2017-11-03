IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. This is why it’s so critical to include women in international peace processes.

By the Council on Foreign Relations

2. Want to keep your memory sharp? Having close friends is key.

By Kristin Samuelson at Northwestern University

3. Spanking your kids could lead to mental health problems when they grow up.

By Jared Wadley at the University of Michigan

4. Aquaculture could feed the world and protect the planet — if we get it right.

By Robert Jones at the World Economic Forum

5. Why Facebook owes America radical transparency.

By Justin Hendrix at Just Security

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.