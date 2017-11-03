The Internet Doesn't Need to Be Saved From Taylor Swift's New Song 'Call It What You Want'

The Internet is absolutely loving the emotional bop that is Taylor Swift’s new song, “Call It What You Want.” The 27-year-old singer debuted the track — the fourth single from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation — at midnight on Friday, garnering an overwhelmingly positive reaction from her fans.

“You can literally hear Taylor Swift blushing like a smitten kitten as she sings #CallItWhatYouWant to the love of her life,” Twitter user Alex Goldschmidt wrote, referencing Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn . “She’s happy.”

Others were quick to comment on the contrast between the tone of this Tay song and some of her past hits. “#CallItWhatYouWant is all about how Joe is the one thing she did right because that’s all that matters against all the hate & drama,” user summer weighed in.

Of course, with Reputation‘s release date only a week away, all-out Swiftmania is just beginning.

See some of the best reactions to “Call It what You Want” below.