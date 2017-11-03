The Internet Doesn't Need to Be Saved From Taylor Swift's New Song 'Call It What You Want'

By Megan McCluskey
7:08 AM EDT

The Internet is absolutely loving the emotional bop that is Taylor Swift’s new song, “Call It What You Want.” The 27-year-old singer debuted the track — the fourth single from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation — at midnight on Friday, garnering an overwhelmingly positive reaction from her fans.

“You can literally hear Taylor Swift blushing like a smitten kitten as she sings #CallItWhatYouWant to the love of her life,” Twitter user Alex Goldschmidt wrote, referencing Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn . “She’s happy.”

Others were quick to comment on the contrast between the tone of this Tay song and some of her past hits. “#CallItWhatYouWant is all about how Joe is the one thing she did right because that’s all that matters against all the hate & drama,” user summer weighed in.

Of course, with Reputation‘s release date only a week away, all-out Swiftmania is just beginning.

See some of the best reactions to “Call It what You Want” below.

