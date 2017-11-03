A 3-Year-Old Shot 2 Toddlers at Day Care. His Mother Now Faces Child Abuse Charges

Police investigate at a home where two children were shot in Dearborn, Mich. on Sept. 27, 2017. Police said the young children were wounded in the apparently accidental shooting at the home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit.
Tanya Moutzalias—AP
By Associated Press
6:39 AM EDT

(DEARBORN, Mich.) — A suburban Detroit couple who ran an unlicensed home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children in September have been arraigned on multiple child abuse charges.

Timothy and Samantha Eubanks, both 32, appeared Thursday in district court. A judge set their bonds at $20,000.

Authorities say Samantha Eubanks’ 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their Dearborn home. One was shot in the face. The other was wounded in the shoulder.

The couple’s six children have been placed with relatives.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, followed by a Nov. 17 preliminary examination.

The couple’s attorney didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE