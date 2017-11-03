Donald Trump: U.S. Is Hitting ISIS 'Much Harder' After New York Attack

By Zeke Miller / AP
5:08 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. military has stepped up its attacks against ISIS following Tuesday’s New York City truck attack.

The alleged attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, told FBI interrogators that he was inspired by the terrorist group, and Trump tweets that the group claimed him as “their soldier.”

Trump says, “Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS “much harder” over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!”

It is not immediately clear whether Trump approved any direct retaliatory strikes following the attack.

The president is calling Saipov a “degenerate animal.”

