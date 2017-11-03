President Donald Trump woke up Friday morning and continued tweeting about the alleged corruption of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

These tweets come a day after Politico published a fiery book excerpt by Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, in which she wrote that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the national party struck a deal that would in effect grant the campaign control of the party’s finances and strategy.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server[?]”

He continued: “Plus, plus… People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!”

According to the Brazile story, in August of 2015, a deeply indebted Democratic National Committee took a loan from the Clinton campaign, and in exchange by and large granted the campaign the rights to dictate how the party would operate in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Brazile writes that the deal brings evidential heft to the argument that the Democratic primary was rigged against Sen. Bernie Sanders, a frequent rallying point for his supporters — and also for Trump, who has cited the primary as yet another example of “Crooked H”‘s supposed malfeasance.

“This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity,” Brazile writes.

Trump’s Friday morning comments on the election followed his tweet about his own Twitter account, which briefly disappeared from the site late Thursday night — something Twitter had first chalked up to “human error by a Twitter employee.”

Twitter later said that after an investigation, it determined the account was deactivated by a customer support employee “who did this on the employee’s last day.”