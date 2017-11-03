Shooting at Starbucks Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

One person died and two others were injured in a shooting at a Starbucks in Uptown Chicago Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as father-of-two Sauvignon Watkins, 28, and one of the people left injured was a 12-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the groin, the Chicago Tribune reports. Police believe the shooting occurred following a drug deal involving the shooter and Watkins. The shooter is still at large.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said it was “saddened to learn of the passing of a young man and the injury of two others as a result of gun violence at our store,” adding that the store would be closed Friday. “We will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation,” the coffee chain’s statement concluded.

On Nov. 1, the Associated Press reported that the number of homicides in Chicago in October 2017 was significantly lower than during October 2016. The city, the third-largest in the U.S., had seen 2,445 shooting incidents by that point of the year compared to 3,000 by the same time last year.