President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to disappear for several minutes on Thursday night before returning to normal.

It was not immediately clear why the president’s @realdonaldtrump account vanished. Throughout his candidacy and since he was elected president, Trump has used Twitter as a frequent means of communication, tweeting everything from jokes to criticisms to important policy announcements. Some of his tweets have attacked individuals and caused some to argue that the messages violate the social media platform’s rules about abuse.

As Twitter users tried to figure out what was happening to Trump’s account on Thursday, many piled on in making jokes about the president’s being banned from the platform.

Both Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.