President Trump's Twitter Account Vanished for 5 Minutes and the Internet Lost Its Mind

President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform legislation during a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House, Nov. 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By Abigail Abrams
3:29 PM EDT

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to disappear for several minutes on Thursday night before returning to normal.

It was not immediately clear why the president’s @realdonaldtrump account vanished. Throughout his candidacy and since he was elected president, Trump has used Twitter as a frequent means of communication, tweeting everything from jokes to criticisms to important policy announcements. Some of his tweets have attacked individuals and caused some to argue that the messages violate the social media platform’s rules about abuse.

As Twitter users tried to figure out what was happening to Trump’s account on Thursday, many piled on in making jokes about the president’s being banned from the platform.

Both Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

