Are You Ready for Election Day? Test Your Knowledge With This Fun Word Game

The second edition of our new word game, Crosswalk, is out, just in time for Election Day on Tuesday, when votes will include closely watched governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey.

In short, this puzzle will present you with 12 clues, one clue per row in the grid. To win, you just need to fill in the answer to each clue, with one catch: Each answer must overlap with at least two letters of the answers above and below, like so:

As you can see, the answers will vary from connecting to the beginning or end of the words above and below.

A few tips:

The first and last clues have black boxes so you can be sure to begin and end in the right place.

If you need a hint as to where each answer is placed, just hit the green “Show All Positions” button at the bottom.

To see how you’re doing, hit the blue “Check My Answers” button, and if you get stuck, try the red “Reveal This Row” button to see the correct answer for your selected row.

A pop-up will notify you when you’ve completed the game.

Note: You can drag your answers left or right to align with the previous word, so feel free to enter a clue anywhere on a row and then move it to the correct location later.