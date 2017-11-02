If smelling fresh like a daisy seems passé to you, consider this unorthodox pampering treatment: the fried chicken scented bath bomb.

KFC is now offering fried chicken enthusiasts (or really, anyone who wants to bathe themselves in the fragrance of deep-fried poultry,) the option to smell finger lickin’ good. All you have to do is drop the bath bomb into a warm bath to instantly smell like a dinner special from KFC. It’s a collaboration between KFC Japan and the brand Village Vanguard, according to The Independent.

In case the bath bomb isn’t enough fried chicken fragrance for you, consider following up with the chain’s fried chicken scented sunscreen that has SPF 30 to keep you from turning “extra crispy.”