Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Friendly Bike Ride Is Making Jelena Fans Believe in Love Again

By Cady Lang
10:37 AM EDT

There might be hope for “Jelena” yet.

While the former teen dream couple have gotten together, broken up and given plenty of fans “are they or aren’t they together?” moments, photos of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez taking a fun bike ride together is giving their fans hope that that the pair might be rekindling their love.

Jelena superfans took to the Internet to share their many, many feelings about the possible reconciliation, which was accelerated by reports that Gomez had broken up with her boyfriend, musical artist The Weeknd, after ten months together. While there’s no official confirmation from Gomez or Bieber yet, considering their activity on social media in the past, Jelena fans will be keeping their eyes peeled.

See the best social media responses from Jelena enthusiasts below.

