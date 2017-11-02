Taylor Swift fans are reconsidering just who they thought Taylor Swift was talking about in her song “Gorgeous,” thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video that the singer released on social media Wednesday.

In the clip, Swift shows the songwriting process of making “Gorgeous” (a track on her upcoming Reputation album) which includes revising and rewriting the lyrics to the track multiple times. Fans were quick to note that she had different lyrics about a “boyfriend” who’s “older than us.”

In the final cut of the track, Swift sings: “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/He’s in the club doing I don’t know what/ You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much/ I hate you so much,” which had many speculating that it was about Calvin Harris, her ex who is a DJ and thus spends lots of time in the club.

However, past lyrics that were left on the cutting room floor include different lines which do not have seeming DJ references, which means that it could refer to either Harris or her flame after that, Tom Hiddleston.

“And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ I go through phases when it comes to love” reads one of the discarded lines, while another version references Taylor’s “reputation”: ““And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/My reputation precedes both of us.”

As might be expected, fans took to the Internet to share their many feelings about the original lyrics and what it could mean for the meaning of the song.