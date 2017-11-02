'He's at Peace Now.' 3-Year-Old Boy Struck as a Newborn by a Hunter's Stray Bullet Dies

By Associated Press
7:49 AM EDT

(PITTSBURGH) — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was struck by a hunter’s stray bullet as a newborn and struggled with health issues afterward has died.

Shayne Iverson’s mother writes in a Facebook post that he became ill with a fever over the weekend and was diagnosed with meningitis. She says Wednesday he died at a hospital, adding “he’s at peace now.”

Shayne was just days old on Sept. 25, 2014, when a hunter’s stray bullet came through a window in the family’s farmhouse east of Pittsburgh. It struck the baby’s skull as he was being held by his father.

The boy was blinded, suffered from seizures and made repeated trips to the hospital for surgeries.

Family friend Jeremy Manners tells Pittsburgh’s Tribune-Review that Shayne survived an earlier bout with meningitis.

