At Jimmy Kimmel Live, Halloween is the time of year for parents to mercilessly prank their kids — and that tradition held up even as Channing Tatum came on as guest host. The Magic Mike star and Kimmel himself, who sent in a home video, pranked their own kids by telling them they ate all their Halloween candy. Tatum, for one, is still not over it.

“Look, I figured if I’m asking you to do this to your kids, I should probably do it to mine, too,” Tatum said. “Wait till you see it.”

When she heard the news, his daughter, 4-year-old Everly, hobbled over on her knees to bury her face against her mom, Jenna Dewan-Tatum. Tatum couldn’t keep up the ruse for very long and finally revealed the actual candy hidden in the other room.

“That’s not funny,” she whimpered. “You’re right, that really was not funny,” Tatum said after the video aired. “I’m so sorry, baby. I hope you forgive me someday for that.”

Kimmel’s daughter, Jane, 3, took the prank much better. She wasn’t mad about the Halloween candy. She wasn’t happy, either. She said she was sad, but when the timer went off for the waffles, she did a 180. Jane later got depressed when she realized the Swedish Fish were all gone, too. But, again, she started laughing when her dad said he also ate the bubbles.

Maybe she was in better spirits because the same thing happened to her last year.

This article originally appeared on EW.com