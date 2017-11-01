Police Say 'Multiple Parties Down' in Shooting at a Colorado Walmart

By Associated Press
Updated: November 1, 2017 10:20 PM ET

(THORNTON, Colo.) — Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE