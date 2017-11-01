Beyoncé Will Voice Nala in the Live-Action Remake of The Lion King

Robyn Beck—AFP/Getty Images
By Katie Reilly
Updated: November 1, 2017 7:52 PM ET

Beyoncé will voice Nala in the upcoming live-action remake of the Lion King, Walt Disney Studios announced on Wednesday.

The singer was long ago reported to be the top choice for the role.

Director Jon Favreau previously announced that Atlanta‘s Donald Glover will star as Simba. James Earl Jones — who voiced Simba’s father, Mufasa, in the original 1994 Lion King — will reprise his role.

The all-star cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Chiwetel Ejiofor, among others.

The movie, which is slated to be released in 2019, is among several live-action adaptions that Disney has in the works, following the success of remakes including Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE