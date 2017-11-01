British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon Resigns After Allegations of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Leon Neal—PA Wire/PA Images
By Associated Press
12:18 PM EDT

(LONDON) — The British government says Defense Secretary Michael Fallon has resigned after allegations emerged about inappropriate sexual behavior.

Fallon said in a letter Wednesday to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May that he may have “fallen short of the high standards” expected of the military.

A newspaper reported earlier that Fallon had repeatedly touched a journalist’s knee.

It is one of a growing number of allegations about inappropriate behavior by British politicians and parliamentary staff.

May has called a meeting of party leaders to discuss how to deal with the issue.

