President Trump Would 'Certainly Consider' Sending New York Attacker to Guantanamo Bay

By Associated Press
9:10 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will consider sending the suspected New York City truck attacker to the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Responding to a shouted question from a reporter at a Cabinet meeting, Trump says, “I would certainly consider that. Send him to Gitmo.”

Trump’s comments come after Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called on the president to treat the alleged attacker as an enemy combatant. The suspect is currently in custody in New York City, but according to officials has not yet been formally charged.

Eight people died and at least 11 were seriously injured in the Tuesday attack.

