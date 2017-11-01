With the Houston Astros in position to clinch the 2017 World Series on Tuesday, the Internet was forced to come to terms with Game 6 of the MLB championship falling on Halloween night.

We now know that the Oct. 31 matchup was not the final one of the series, as the Los Angeles Dodgers forced Game 7 with a 3-1 victory. However, that didn’t make the double-whammy holiday any less stressful for Halloween and baseball enthusiasts.

“I had ONE friggin trick o treater and I have staged skeletons climbing out on my lawn,” Mindy Kaling tweeted during the game. “Meanwhile Verlander keeps pitchin excellent yeesh.”

But while tensions were high, some Twitter users couldn’t help but joke about the situation. “The world series … on halloween? i bet the bat is. i bet the baseball bat is like a bat, like the ah. like the bat type of an animal,” wrote Jon Bois.

See some of the best reactions to the night below.