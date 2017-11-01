Let These Game of Thrones Halloween Costumes Transport You to Westeros

By Raisa Bruner
9:20 AM EDT

It should come as no surprise that Game of Thrones was a trendy Halloween theme this year; it’s the most popular show on earth, after all. So of course many fans got in the Westerosi spirit with aplomb, using ingenuity to turn bits of fur and fabric (and plenty of lavish wigs) into impressive approximations of the looks seen onscreen (and, in our imaginations, in the cold of the North and heat of the South). Even home goods giant IKEA had recommendations for how to create a Night’s-Watch-style cape, making it inevitable that people would get crafty with their medieval fantasy costuming.

Here are some of the best Thrones-style Halloween looks we’ve come across so far, from many homages to King of the North Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to a few cute dragons — and some cameos from fearsome Night Kings, to boot.

And then there are the canine fashions.

 

