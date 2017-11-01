The White House on Wednesday is scheduled to hold its first press briefing after a terror attack in New York City left eight people dead and 11 injured. Watch the press briefing live at 2:30 p.m. ET above.

A driver stuck several people on a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan named Sayfullo Saipov, then exited his rental truck with what are believed to be imitation firearms. Saipov was shot by police and taken into custody; he survived the incident.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted Tuesday night following the attack.

Trump also said the suspect arrived in the United States through the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, which he called a “Chuck Schumer beauty,” a reference to the Senate Minority Leader and New York senator with whom Trump frequently butts heads.