Man Accused of Beating His Wife to Death With a Hammer

Photo courtesy of Ashley Ervin via GoFundMe
By Associated Press
5:27 AM EDT

(LANCASTER, S.C.) — A man who told his stepdaughter her mother was sick is accused of beating his wife to death with a hammer, police in South Carolina said.

April Mosley said it wasn’t like her mother not to return phone calls, so she and her sister entered the home, smelled cleaning supplies, saw blood, and then found the body of 58-year-old Mildred Burris Arnold.

Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said in a news release Monday that 49-year-old Matthew James Alman has been charged with murder. It was not known Tuesday if Alman has an attorney.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE