What to Know About New York City Truck Attack Suspect Sayfullo Saipov

The driver who killed eight pedestrians and injured at least a dozen people, including two children, when he barreled down a New York City bike path in a rented pickup truck has been identified as Sayfullo Saipov, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

Saipov, 29, was taken into custody following the attack, during which he drove a rented Home Depot pickup truck 20 blocks down a bike path that goes along the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan. After hitting numerous pedestrians and bicyclists, Saipov struck a school bus. He then exited the truck with a paintball gun and pellet gun, and shouted, “Allahu akbar,” a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. The phrase means “God is great” in Arabic.

Saipov was shot by a police officer, taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. Law enforcement officials told the AP Saipov is in surgery and is expected to survive. Authorities said there were no other suspects.

Court records indicate Saipov had an address in Tampa, Fl., and may have also identified as Fayfullo Faipov at one point. The AP reports that he may have been living in New Jersey.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident an act of terror during a press conference Tuesday.

“This was an act of terror and particularly cowardly act of terror,” he said.