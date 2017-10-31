President Donald Trump responded to a deadly terrorist attack in New York City on Tuesday, calling it “another attack by a very sick and deranged person.”

Trump’s tweet came after a lone suspect drove onto a popular lower Manhattan bike path, apparently targeting pedestrians and bicyclists, and slammed into other vehicles. The suspect exited his vehicle with what officials called a paintball gun and a pellet gun. The suspect was then shot by police and taken into custody.

At least eight people were killed in the attack, while another 12 were injured.

“This was an act of terror,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference after the attack.