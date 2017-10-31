A Driver Killed Multiple Pedestrians in New York City. Here's What to Know

Multiple people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured Tuesday afternoon when a driver struck several pedestrians on a busy bike path in lower Manhattan — an incident officials are calling “a cowardly act of terror.”

The suspect then exited his rented pickup truck with imitation firearms and was shot by police officers. He has been taken into custody, police said.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Here’s what we know so far.

Several people were killed

At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Tuesday night, calling it “a very painful day in our city.”

Two adults and two children were also injured when the suspect struck a school bus.

“We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong, New Yorkers are resilient, and our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence,” de Blasio said.

The suspect has been taken into custody

Police said the suspect — a 29-year-old man — struck pedestrians on the bike path and continued driving a rented Home Depot pickup truck, colliding with a school bus. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by law enforcement officers.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. Police said there are no other suspects.

Officials called the incident an ‘act of terror’

“This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” de Blasio said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is no evidence of an ongoing threat at this time, and city officials urged New Yorkers to continue with their usual schedules. The city’s annual Halloween parade will begin as scheduled at 7 p.m.

“We will be vigilant, more police everywhere,” Cuomo said at Tuesday’s press conference. “You’ll see them in the airports, you’ll see them in the tunnels. It’s not because there’s any evidence of an ongoing threat or any additional threat, it’s just out of vigilance and out of caution.”

The incident took place in lower Manhattan

The incident occurred on a popular bike path along the Hudson River near Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan, a few blocks north of the World Trade Center.

“We have been tested before as a city at a site very near to this tragedy, and New Yorkers do not give in in the face of these actions,” de Blasio said.

Officials react: ‘My heart breaks for NYC’

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

“My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation,” First Lady Melania Trump said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

