New York

Driver Struck and Killed Multiple People on New York City Bike Path, Police Say

Alana Abramson
Updated: 4:29 PM ET | Originally published: 3:39 PM ET

A driver drove on a popular Manhattan bike path on Tuesday, hitting multiple pedestrians before being shot by police, according to the NYPD.

Police said that multiple people were dead and others were injured. One person has been taken into custody, police said.

The suspect drove onto the West Street pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, police said. After hitting multiple pedestrians and cyclists, the driver drove south and struck a vehicle. The person took out an imitation gun and was shot by police before being taken into custody, the NYPD said.

A spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he had been briefed on the incident, and that there is no active threat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

