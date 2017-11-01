An invitation to Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party is the hottest ticket in town whether you're an A-lister or just a Halloween enthusiast. In the past, everyone from reality tv celebutante Kim Kardashian West to cult actor Kyle MacLachlan has shown up to the soiree, dressed to the nines. However, the real star of the night, as might be expected, is Klum herself, who never balks at going to extremes to pull off a look, whether it means using body paint or turning to prosthetics to create a show-stopping ensemble. This year, Klum opted for an eerie replica of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" look, down to doing the elaborate dance routine with a crew of the "undead." Meanwhile celebrity guests came attired in costumes running the gamut from a bloody Fabio (Dylan Sprouse) to La Catrina (Heather Graham). See the best celebrity costumes from Heidi's 2017 Halloween bash above.
See All the Best Celebrity Costumes from Heidi Klum's 2017 Halloween Party
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.