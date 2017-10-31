Newsfeed
Wendy Williams Quickly Recovered After She Fainted During Her Live Halloween Show

Cady Lang
1:58 PM ET

Wendy Williams and viewers of her live Halloween episode of The Wendy Williams Show experienced a real scare on Tuesday when the talk show host fainted on-air after overheating in her Halloween costume.

Williams, who was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty in a bedazzled dress with a matching wig and crown, was in the process of starting her Halloween costume contest when she began slurring her words and stumbling before fainting to the floor.

The show went to commercial, but Williams swiftly recovered for the next segment and explained why she fainted.

"That was not a stunt," she told viewers. "I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out."

Follow TIME