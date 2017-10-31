Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeManhunt Underway for Gunman Who Killed University of Utah Student in Carjacking
University of Utah Shooting
ImpeachmentSeeking ‘Dirt’ from Foreign Powers Is an Impeachable Offense
US-POLITICS-RUSSIA-PROBE-PAPADOPOULOS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CaliforniaA Man Dressed Up Like Forrest Gump Is Running Around California and Taking Selfies for Halloween
headless-weather
YouTube
halloween

Here's Your Headless Halloween Weatherman with the Night's Forecast

Raisa Bruner
1:04 PM ET

Nothing to see here, just your friendly neighborhood headless weather reporter delivering the day's forecast comfortably from the crook of his arm.

For an on-point Halloween prank, the U.K.'s Met Office — the government's official meteorological agency — decided to give viewers a heads up on the weather with a twist. Must be nice to have an in-office green screen to deceive audiences at the drop of a hat — or head. Beyond the headless effect, they also made sure to update the names of cities with a spooky twist (Norwich became Norwitch, for instance, and London turned into Londemon), not to mention the added eerie sound effects of creaking doors and yowling cats. And they swapped out the colors of clouds, turning the screen into a mix of purple and green. Not bad, Met Office, not bad!

In an added behind-the-scenes video, the Met Office shows how the two reporters — Chris Page and Alex Deakin — suited up for their seasonally appropriate gag.

Unfortunately for some U.K. trick-or-treaters, though, the actual forecast calls for "a soggy night across western Scotland in particular" and scattered showers in northern England, so they might have to cover up their own costumes with appropriate rainwear in those areas — although elsewhere it will be "milder" than of late.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME