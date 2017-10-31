Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert's So Pumped About Trump's Indictment-Filled Halloween It Feels Like Christmas

Cady Lang
11:58 AM ET

Stephen Colbert made no attempt to hide his glee after Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller announced indictments for Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates on Monday.

"This year is going to be super spooky for Donald Trump ,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host said. “I know it’s almost Halloween, but it really feels more like Christmas."

Colbert then riffed on some favorite holiday carols, like singing "Paul Manafort, Paul Manafort/You're just the first of many" to the tune of "O Tannenbaum" and declaring "5 years in jail!" as a part of the chorus to "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

Colbert couldn't resist one more pun when talking about Manafort's charges.

"Manafort’s been charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, tax fraud and conspiracy against the United States,” he said. “What’s that crime usually called again? I can’t remember, for some treason.”

Watch the full clip below.

