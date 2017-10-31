Facebook Is Hurting Innovation

1.Is Facebook killing all the future Facebooks — and hurting innovation?
By Erin Griffith in Wired
2. Europe took action on the cyber threat to democracy. The U.S. needs to catch up.
By Lanhee J. Chen at CNN
3. What if we could spot suicidal tendencies from a brain scan?
By Jackie Snow in MIT Technology Review
4. For some students, online learning doesn’t click.
By Susan M. Dynarski at the Brookings Institution
5. The way we create the flu vaccine may be making it less effective.
By the Scripps Research Institute
