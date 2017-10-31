Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Facebook Is Hurting Innovation

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1.Is Facebook killing all the future Facebooks — and hurting innovation?

By Erin Griffith in Wired

2. Europe took action on the cyber threat to democracy. The U.S. needs to catch up.

By Lanhee J. Chen at CNN

3. What if we could spot suicidal tendencies from a brain scan?

By Jackie Snow in MIT Technology Review

4. For some students, online learning doesn’t click.

By Susan M. Dynarski at the Brookings Institution

5. The way we create the flu vaccine may be making it less effective.

By the Scripps Research Institute

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME