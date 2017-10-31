U.S.
Crime

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Pepper Spraying People at Chuck E. Cheese's

Associated Press
9:42 AM ET

(METAIRIE, La.) — Authorities say a woman accused of pepper-spraying patrons at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Louisiana has been arrested.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports a deputy working a security detail was at the front of the Metairie Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant on Sunday when someone notified him about an argument that was getting out of hand. The deputy spotted the woman "indiscriminately spraying pepper spray."

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde says paramedics treated five adults and two children for exposure at the scene.

Police arrested 24-year-old Katarian Marshall and charged her with disturbing the peace by fighting. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Follow TIME