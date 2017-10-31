World
Search
Sign In
SpainOusted Catalan Leader Seeks 'Freedom and Safety' in Brussels
BELGIUM-SPAIN-CATALONIA-POLITICS
BooksThe Real Science That Created Frankenstein's Monster
Original French billboard poster for Frankstein by artist Jacques Faria (1931).
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeWoman Arrested for Allegedly Pepper Spraying People at Chuck E. Cheese's
Logos of American and Canadian local business
Japan Bodies Found
Police found dismembered bodies in coolers in an apartment in Zama city, southwest of Tokyo, on Oct. 31, 2017 Kyodo News/AP
Japan

9 Dismembered Bodies Could Mean Japan Has a Rare Serial Killer on Its Hands

Mari Yamaguchi / AP
9:22 AM ET

(TOKYO) — Japanese police found nine dismembered bodies hidden in coolers in an apartment southwest of Tokyo, an apparent serial killing case that is transfixing and horrifying the nation.

Police were working Tuesday to identify the victims after the man who lived there, 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, confessed to cutting them up and hiding them in cold-storage cases, some covered with cat litter, a police spokesman said.

Related

Philippines Japan
North KoreaPhilippine President Says 'Somebody Has Got to Talk' to Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Philippine President Says 'Somebody Has Got to Talk' to Kim Jong Un

The bodies, in varying stages of decomposition, were found Monday while police were investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman, the spokesman said. He did not give his name, in line with police policy. The woman's brother reported her missing last week, he said.

The gruesome case captured attention in a country known for public safety, topping news with reports that showed the building where the suspect lived in a small studio apartment. It was cordoned off by yellow police tape, its balcony draped with blue plastic sheets to block the view as investigators went in and out.

The missing woman is thought to be one of the eight women and one man who were dismembered and hidden in the apartment from late August to late October.

A toolbox and saw found in Shiraishi's apartment may have been used to dismember the bodies, the police official said.

Police were still investigating the suspect's motives, said the spokesman. He refused to give further details.

It was unclear who the other eight victims might be, or why it is that neighbors who said they had noticed foul smells coming from the apartment had not raised any alarms.

Local media reported that police first found the severed heads of two victims in coolers in the apartment's entryway, then found the bodies of the other seven while searching the apartment.

Shiraishi told police that he dismembered the bodies in his bathroom, which according to online descriptions of the apartment building where he lived was a plastic-sealed "unit bath." He put out some of the body parts as garbage, Kyodo News agency reported.

Reports said the missing woman got in contact with Shiraishi via Twitter, seeking a partner for a suicide pact and saying she was afraid to die alone.

Related

The Shinmoe volcano is seen after eruption, Kirishima
JapanErupting Japanese Volcano Sends Ash Falling Onto Four Cities
Japan
Erupting Japanese Volcano Sends Ash Falling Onto Four Cities

The two were recorded by security cameras walking together outside of train stations near her apartment and the suspect's apartment, the reports said.

Local media ran junior high school photos of the suspect, beaming, his hair fluffy, braces on his teeth suggesting a relatively well-off family background.

But there was little other information about his education or where he comes from. Japan's national broadcaster NHK said he was working as a "scout" in the sex industry, recruiting women in entertainment districts in Tokyo.

Although Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, it has seen some high-profile killings recently.

In July last year, a 27-year-old former employee at a care home for the disabled killed 19 and injured more than 20 in a knife attack in what is believed to be the deadliest mass killing in postwar Japan. The man's murder trial has not started yet.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested for killing his wife and five children after setting fire to their house. In 2015, a man killed five people, including relatives and neighbors, in a knifing spree in western Japan, and was later sentenced to death.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME