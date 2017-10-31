Politics
Donald Trump

Trump Says Adviser Who Pleaded Guilty Was 'Low Level Volunteer' and a 'Liar'

Associated Press
8:53 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says a campaign adviser who has admitted to lying to the FBI about meetings with Russian intermediaries was a "low level volunteer" who was "proven to be a liar."

Trump on Twitter Tuesday sought to distance himself from George Papadopoulos: "Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar."

Court documents say Papadopoulos was approached by people claiming ties to Russia and offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails." Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about the conversations.

Court papers unsealed Monday also revealed an indictment against Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

Trump said the allegations happened "long before" he joined the campaign. But the indictment details allegations stretching from 2006 to 2017.

