TelevisionStranger Things Gave Us the Dad Dancing Meme We Didn't Know We Needed
LGBTPresident Trump's Transgender Ban Was Just Blocked. Here's What That Means for Troops
On July 26, 2017, after a series of tweets by President
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
faithMartin Luther Changed Christianity 500 Years Ago. It Changed Again in the 1960s
500 Years Since The Reformation: Germany Prepares For Celebrations And Events
This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood in a scene from "House of Cards." Frank Underwood
This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood in a scene from "House of Cards."  Nathaniel E. Bell—Netflix/AP
Television

House of Cards Is Ending — But Netflix Says It's Not Because of the Kevin Spacey Allegations

Aric Jenkins
4:52 PM ET

Netflix's popular political drama House of Cards will end after its upcoming sixth season.

A Netflix representative confirmed the news to TIME Monday after an initial report from TVLine. According to Netflix, the decision to end House of Cards is not because of recent sexual assault allegations against one of the show's stars, Kevin Spacey.

Sunday night, Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance towards actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old. Hours after the story broke in a BuzzFeed report, Spacey posted a statement on his Twitter account apologizing for his "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," and officially came out as gay.

On Monday, Netflix and House of Cards production company Media Rights Capital issued a joint statement say they were "deeply troubled" regarding the allegations. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," the statement said, adding that Spacey was "not working on set at this time.”

Netflix began production on House of Cards' sixth season earlier this month even though the company never announced that another season was on its way.

The show's creator and former showrunner, Beau Willimon, released a statement Monday in response to the allegations against Spacey.

"Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling. During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards,' I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off," Willimon wrote. "That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage."

Spacey drew swift condemnation from some critics who felt that the two-time Academy Award winner's decision to come out in the same statement apologizing to Rapp was used as a distraction from the sexual assault allegations.

“Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME