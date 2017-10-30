Politics
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpRobert Mueller Just Filed His First Charges in the Trump-Russia Investigation. Here's What You Need to Know
TIME Magazine default image
celebritiesThe Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017 So Far
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
InnovationThink AI Is Scary Already? This Software Writes its Own Horror Stories
On July 26, 2017, after a series of tweets by President
On July 26, 2017, after a series of tweets by President Donald Trump, which proposed to ban transgender people from military service, thousands of New Yorkers took the streets of in opposition. Michael Nigro—Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
White House

Court Blocks President Trump From Banning Transgender Military Service

Associated Press
1:14 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME