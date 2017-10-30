Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Diet/NutritionFDA Moves to Revoke Claim About Soy and Heart Health
Soybeans in bamboo sieve
Russia InvestigationPaul Manafort Was Just Indicted For Conspiracy Against the United States. What's That?
171030-paul-manafort-money-laundering
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseCourt Blocks President Trump From Banning Transgender Military Service
On July 26, 2017, after a series of tweets by President
Television

Stranger Things' Hopper Just Agreed to a Bold Fan's Viral Request

Megan McCluskey
2:01 PM ET

Following the Friday release of season two of Stranger Things, one enthusiastic fan took to Twitter to make a speical request of David Harbour – otherwise known as Chief Jim Hopper.

"How many retweets for you take my senior photos with me," user damaris tweeted at the 42-year-old actor.

However, instead of just replying with a number, Harbour had some stipulations of his own. "25k," he wrote. "And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone."

After that, it didn't take long for the Internet to come through for damaris. Even Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, got in on the action. "Come on guys, go retweet, I need to [see] this picture," he tweeted.

The tweet reached the 25 thousand mark set by Harbour on Monday, prompting him to follow up on his promise.

"Holy hell, internet," he wrote. "How can you be in favor of this? Friends don’t lie. [@ postydamaris] DM me..."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME