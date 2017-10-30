Halloween is a prime opportunity to escape reality for a night by donning a costume and assuming another identity, something that's not lost on even the biggest of celebrities. This year, everyone from power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z (who turned up as fellow iconic pair Biggie and Lil' Kim) to Kim Kardashian West (who's already sported three different costumes ahead of the actual holiday) has gone all-out with their ensembles for Halloween. See the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017 so far below.
Kim Kardashian West paid homage to some of the music industry's most iconic ladies with an Aaliyah look, a Cher costume (complete with Jonathan Cheban as Sonny), and a joint costume with sister Kourtney where the pair dressed as Michael Jackson and Madonna.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber channeled Studio 54 for their annual Casamigos Halloween party.
Demi Lovato embodied Selena Qunitanilla for Halloween much to the delight of their respective fans.
Jay Z paid tribute to fellow, late Brooklyn rapper the Notorious B.I.G. by recreating his XXL cover.
While Beyoncé paid tribute to the OG Queen Bee, Lil' Kim.
Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend Karl Glusman brought the heat in Fight Club-themed costumes.
Kendrick Lamar's religious references came to life when he dressed as Jesus Christ for Halloween.
Steph Curry just wanted to play a game when he entered Oracle Arena as Saw's Jigsaw.
Russell Simmons paid tribute to hip hop's Run-D.M.C.'s Rev Run with his sleek Adidas get-up.
Adele dressed up as a glamorous court jester for this Halloween.
Nas honored the late Richard Pryor with his costume this year.
Swizz Beatz dressed up as the beloved Sloth from the The Goonies for Halloween this year.
Gwyneth Paltrow took a meta approach to her costume this year, dressing up as the character that she portrayed in the movie Se7ven. Low-maintenance, tongue-in-cheek, and clever? Gwynnie makes an Internet win.
Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss made for a sexy cat and mouse duo at a Halloween party.
Jessica Alba and bestie Kelly Sawyer were high school heroes with their Juno-themed outfits.
Kristen Bell was forced to dress as Elsa against her will this Halloween.
Jennifer Garner channeled the Internet's favorite animal this Halloween.
Sarah Hyland paid homage to Stranger Things' Dustin alongside Bachelor franchise favorite Wells Adams' Eleven.
Lauren Conrad made for a very glamorous Cruella De Vil.