The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017 So Far

Halloween is a prime opportunity to escape reality for a night by donning a costume and assuming another identity, something that's not lost on even the biggest of celebrities . This year, everyone from power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z (who turned up as fellow iconic pair Biggie and Lil' Kim) to Kim Kardashian West (who's already sported three different costumes ahead of the actual holiday) has gone all-out with their ensembles for Halloween. See the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017 so far below.

Kim Kardashian West paid homage to some of the music industry's most iconic ladies with an Aaliyah look , a Cher costume (complete with Jonathan Cheban as Sonny), and a joint costume with sister Kourtney where the pair dressed as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Academy Awards 1991 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber channeled Studio 54 for their annual Casamigos Halloween party.

That 70's show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Demi Lovato embodied Selena Qunitanilla for Halloween much to the delight of their respective fans.

Jay Z paid tribute to fellow, late Brooklyn rapper the Notorious B.I.G. by recreating his XXL cover.

While Beyoncé paid tribute to the OG Queen Bee, Lil' Kim.

Beyoncé at Kelly’s #Halloween Party last night. 🎃 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend Karl Glusman brought the heat in Fight Club -themed costumes.

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Kendrick Lamar's religious references came to life when he dressed as Jesus Christ for Halloween.

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ. A post shared by Only Hip Hop Facts (@onlyhiphopfacts) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Steph Curry just wanted to play a game when he entered Oracle Arena as Saw 's Jigsaw.

Steph is ready for Halloween! 😂 A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Russell Simmons paid tribute to hip hop's Run-D.M.C.'s Rev Run with his sleek Adidas get-up.

If you don't understand why this is priceless, you don't understand hip hop. Happy Halloween 👑👑. @unclerush @revwon A post shared by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Adele dressed up as a glamorous court jester for this Halloween.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Nas honored the late Richard Pryor with his costume this year.

Rich About to hit these streets A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Swizz Beatz dressed up as the beloved Sloth from the The Goonies for Halloween this year.

Heyyyyyyyyyy youuuuuuuuuuuuu guyssssssss 😂 #goonies 🕺🏽 😂😂 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow took a meta approach to her costume this year, dressing up as the character that she portrayed in the movie Se7ven . Low-maintenance, tongue-in-cheek, and clever? Gwynnie makes an Internet win.

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss made for a sexy cat and mouse duo at a Halloween party.

A little game of cat and mouse last night 😻 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Jessica Alba and bestie Kelly Sawyer were high school heroes with their Juno- themed outfits.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Kristen Bell was forced to dress as Elsa against her will this Halloween.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Jennifer Garner channeled the Internet's favorite animal this Halloween.

I'll be looking for one of these today. #icrackmyselfup A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Sarah Hyland paid homage to Stranger Things ' Dustin alongside Bachelor franchise favorite Wells Adams' Eleven.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Lauren Conrad made for a very glamorous Cruella De Vil.