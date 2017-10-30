Newsfeed
Here's How J.K. Rowling Trolled Trump Over His News Commentary

Megan McCluskey
12:04 PM ET

In the wake of President Donald Trump's continued criticism of the Democratic party and specifically, Hillary Clinton, over the infamous Russia dossier, J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to mock Trump's commentary on the news.

"Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?), the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more," Trump tweeted Sunday. "Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia 'collusion,' which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!"

This tweet spree prompted the Harry Potter author to weigh in on with her own take on the President's comments.

"Nothing expresses calm confidence better than a caps-locked scream of 'DO SOMETHING!'" she wrote in response.

