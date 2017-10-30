Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesBruce Willis Is Almost Unrecognizable In His Highly Successful Halloween Costume
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - October 28, 2017
halloweenSomeone Miraculously Turned Your Favorite Meme Into the Funniest Halloween Costume
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseFormer Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI Agents in Russia Probe
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller Briefs Senate Intel Committee On Capitol Hill
Russia Investigation

'There Is No Collusion!' Donald Trump Responds to Paul Manafort Indictment

Alana Abramson
11:18 AM ET

President Trump offered his Administration's first defense after the indictment of his former campaign manager and an aide on Twitter, naturally.

Hours before a White House spokeswoman was set to answer questions at the daily briefing, Trump took to social media to defend his campaign in light of the indictments of former campaign manager Paul Manafort and staffer Rick Gates.

"Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????" Trump tweeted at 10:45 A.M., just hours after the news broke that his former campaign manager would be indicted.

Three minutes later, he had a follow-up: "....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!" he wrote.

The indictments against Manafort and Gates consist of 12 counts, including conspiracy of money laundering and conspiracy against the United States. Although Trump said the charges occurred before Manafort joined the campaign in early 2016, the indictment explains that the scheme took "between in or around 2008 and 2017, both dates being approximate and inclusive."

However, the counts alleging that Manafort and Gates did not register their finances appropriately are said in the documents to have occurred between 2011 and 2014.

The White House has yet to issue an official statement on Manafort and Gates' indictment. On Sunday, less than 24 hours before the indictment, he tweeted that the Democrats were using the investigation as a "witch hunt for evil politics."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME