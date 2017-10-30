Politics
Search
Sign In
halloweenSomeone Miraculously Turned Your Favorite Meme Into the Funniest Halloween Costume
Russia Investigation'There Is No Collusion!' Donald Trump Responds to Paul Manafort Indictment
2016 Republican National Convention
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Sexual Assault'Beyond Horrified.' Read Kevin Spacey's Coming Out Statement Following Claim of Sexual Misconduct
2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover - Inside
White House

Former Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI Agents in Russia Probe

Associated Press
11:18 AM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. The plea was unsealed Monday.

Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos was a member of the campaign's foreign policy team. But Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME