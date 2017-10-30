'Beyond Horrified.' Read Kevin Spacey's Coming Out Statement Following Claim of Sexual Misconduct

Kevin Spacey responded to accusations of making sexual advances on actor Anthony Rapp when he was a teenager, saying he is "beyond horrified" to hear about the allegation.

In an interview with Buzzfeed published Sunday, Rapp said he became acquainted with Spacey when they both performed on Broadway. Rapp said he attended a party at Spacey's apartment in 1986, when he was 14. Spacey, then 26, picked up Rapp at the end of the party, put him on his bed and then climbed on top of him, Rapp said. He was later able to get away and leave the apartment.

Rapp, currently starring on Star Trek: Discovery , said he was prompted to open up about the incident after dozens of women in Hollywood came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein — starting a nationwide conversation about pervasive sexism in the workplace. Weinstein has denied any claims of non-consensual sex.

Shortly after Rapp's allegations were published, Spacey responded with a statement posted on Twitter. The House of Cards actor said he did not remember the encounter, and that if it occurred, he owes Rapp the "sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." Spacey, now 58, also spoke publicly about his own sexuality, confirming for the first time that he is gay.

Read his full statement below.