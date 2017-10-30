'Beyond Horrified.' Read Kevin Spacey's Coming Out Statement Following Claim of Sexual Misconduct

Kevin Spacey responded to accusations of making sexual advances on actor Anthony Rapp when he was a teenager, saying he is "beyond horrified" to hear about the allegation.
In an interview with Buzzfeed published Sunday, Rapp said he became acquainted with Spacey when they both performed on Broadway. Rapp said he attended a party at Spacey's apartment in 1986, when he was 14. Spacey, then 26, picked up Rapp at the end of the party, put him on his bed and then climbed on top of him, Rapp said. He was later able to get away and leave the apartment.
Rapp, currently starring on Star Trek: Discovery, said he was prompted to open up about the incident after dozens of women in Hollywood came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein — starting a nationwide conversation about pervasive sexism in the workplace. Weinstein has denied any claims of non-consensual sex.
Shortly after Rapp's allegations were published, Spacey responded with a statement posted on Twitter. The House of Cards actor said he did not remember the encounter, and that if it occurred, he owes Rapp the "sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." Spacey, now 58, also spoke publicly about his own sexuality, confirming for the first time that he is gay.
Read his full statement below.
I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.
This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly that starts with examining my own behavior.