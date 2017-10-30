Stranger Things Gave Us the Dad Dancing Meme We Didn't Know We Needed

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things.
Stranger Things' Chief Jim Hopper dancing has inevitably become a delightful meme.
Season 2 of the hit Netflix sci-fi mystery answered a ton of questions, chief among them being, how does Hopper (David Harbour) unwind when he's not investigating? Lucky for us, episode three provided the answer in the form of a dance.
The context: In Stranger Things season 2, Hopper takes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in. As they fix up her dusty new home, he selects a record and declares "all right this...this is music." Jim Croce's "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" plays as Hopper snaps his fingers, shuts his eyes and gets into the groove. Eleven looks on in shock.
It was only a matter of time until the internet gave fans what they wanted — Hopper dancing to a bunch of other songs. Enter the Twitter account @hopperdancingto, which has taken the video clip and layered on songs like Earth, Wind &; Fire's "September" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity."
This is clearly the meme status that Hopper, the waffle extravaganza slinging dad deserves. He joins the ranks of Armie Hammer, Winnie the Pooh a gorilla and countless other dancing heroes.
See Hopper bust a move to some hilarious songs below.
The account even remixes what shall now be known as "the Hopper" to the tune of "Jump In the Line" Harry Belafonte, a song Harbour's co-star Winona Ryder (who plays Joyce) famously danced to in the iconic Beetlejuice.
Hopper's a tough guy, but the meme was enough to melt his heart.