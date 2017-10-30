Ideas
Five Best Ideas

How to Stop the Next Epidemic

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How to stop the next epidemic.

By Maryn McKenna in Smithsonian

2. Could we be close to managing pain without the fear of addiction?

By Kevin Fryling at Indiana University

3. For augmented reality, let’s not repeat the mistakes made as social media became ubiquitous.

By Matt Ranen in NewCo Shift

4. Can artificial intelligence beat musicians at their craft?

By Ben Dickson in the Next Web

5. Chocolate is now a health food. Here’s how that happened.

By Julia Belluz in Vox

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME