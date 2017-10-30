Politics
Donald Trump

Watch Live: Trump Spokesperson Addresses Reporters After Charges Filed in Robert Mueller Investigation

Tara John
9:44 AM ET

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to address reporters after President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered to federal authorities on Monday morning.

This comes after CNN reported that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian election interference and potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Manafort's former business associate, Rick Gates, also surrendered on Monday, according to a New York Times report. Both men are expected in court later in the day as they face money laundering, foreign and tax lobbying charges.

Trump and the White House has repeatedly insisted that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Watch the full press briefing above at 1p.m. ET

