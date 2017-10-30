U.S.
Search
Sign In
Spain'Nobody Is in Charge Right Now.' Uncertainty Continues as Catalan Leaders Face Sedition Charges
Catalan Parliament votes to split from Spain
Donald TrumpWatch Live: Trump Spokesperson Addresses Reporters After Charges Filed in Robert Mueller Investigation
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DenmarkDanish Inventor Admits to Dismembering Swedish Journalist Kim Wall, Police Say
DENMARK-SWEDEN-CRIME
Interstate 66 in Virginia
Interstage 66 in Virginia, where a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass and fell onto a car, killing the driver. Cameron Davidson—Getty Images
Virginia

A 12-Year-Old Boy Jumped From a Highway Overpass and Killed a Driver Below

Melissa Chan
Updated: 9:59 AM ET | Originally published: 9:03 AM ET

A woman in Virginia was killed Saturday after a 12-year-old boy jumped from a highway overpass and landed on the SUV she was driving, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said Marisa Harris, 22, of Maryland, died at the scene while the 12-year-old boy survived with life-threatening injuries. The boy leaped from Interstate 66 and hit Harris’ 2005 Ford Escape at about 4:15 p.m., police said. State authorities said they are investigating the incident as an attempted suicide.

Harris was a graduate student at Marymount University who wanted to help children battling depression, her mother told WUSA 9. The mother, who was not named, also told NBC Washington that her daughter was studying clinical counseling.

Police said Harris was driving with her boyfriend, who grabbed the steering wheel from the front passenger seat and brought the car to the side of the highway after the impact. He was not injured.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME