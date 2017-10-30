World
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpWatch Live: Trump Spokesperson Addresses Reporters After Charges Filed in Robert Mueller Investigation
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
DenmarkDanish Inventor Admits to Dismembering Swedish Journalist Kim Wall, Police Say
DENMARK-SWEDEN-CRIME
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionHere's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2017
1
Coal-Fired Plants
NEW EAGLE, PA - SEPT. 24 2013: A plume of exhaust extends from the Mitchell Power Station, a coal-fired power plant built along the Monongahela River, 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh Jeff Swensen—Getty Images
climate change

The Level of Carbon Dioxide in the Atmosphere Hasn't Been This High in 800,000 Years

Billy Perrigo
9:15 AM ET

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surged in 2016 to its highest level in 800,000 years, according to a report released Monday by the United Nation's World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Last year’s increase was 50% greater than the average yearly increase over the past decade, despite the fact that human-driven emissions of carbon dioxide have remained consistent for the few years. Carbon dioxide, along with other greenhouse gases, accelerates climate change by trapping the sun's heat in the atmosphere. Without efforts to remove it, it can remain in the atmosphere for thousands of years.

Average concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere are now at 403.3ppm (parts per million), up from 400ppm in 2015 and way above the less than 280ppm levels in the atmosphere before the industrial era.

The WMO said that part of the reason for the rapid rise was the El Nino climate event, which triggered droughts inhibiting the ability of plants to absorb as much CO2 as usual.

The report warned that increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere “have the potential to initiate unprecedented changes in climate systems,” leading to “severe ecological and economic disruptions.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME