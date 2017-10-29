World
Carmen Yulin Cruz
The Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz points as she visits the Playita community with US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I- VT) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on October 27, 2017. RICARDO ARDUENGO—AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico

An Energy Company Fought With a Puerto Rico Mayor. Now She Wants its Contract Cancelled

Associated Press
12:10 PM ET

(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) — Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.

Sunday's announcement by Gov. Ricardo Rossello comes as federal legislators are seeking to investigate the contract awarded to the small company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown.

Neither Whitefish nor power company officials immediately returned calls for comment.

