White House

'Witch Hunt for Evil Politics.' President Trump Slams Russia Investigation As Charges Reportedly Near

Alana Abramson
11:53 AM ET

In a Sunday morning Twitter spree, President Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party of using an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as a "witch hunt for evil politics."

"Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?) ...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... "collusion," which doesn't exist," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's ...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!"

It was not immediately clear who Trump was telling to "do something." But the series of tweets come after CNN reported that a federal grand jury had approved the first charges filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who's investigating Russian electoral interference and any potential links between Russia and the Trump campaign. The charges could be made public as early as Monday, CNN reported.

Trump also said that the conversation about Russia was a distraction to prevent Republicans from passing tax reform.

"All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!" he wrote.

